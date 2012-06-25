* Companies to hold news conference this week - Nikkei
* Follows deal for BMW to supply diesel engines to Toyota
* BMW's hybrid venture with PSA has been thrown in doubt
TOKYO, June 25 Toyota Motor Corp plans
to supply hybrid technology to BMW AG, deepening a
partnership that began with a deal last December on diesel
engines and electric car batteries, the Nikkei business daily
reported on Monday.
This month, BMW's joint venture to make hybrid car
components with French auto maker PSA Peugeot Citroen
was thrown into doubt by the prospect of deepening ties between
PSA and its European rival Opel, a division of General Motors
.
Akio Toyoda, president of Toyota, and Norbert Reithofer,
chief executive of BMW, plan to hold a news conference in
Germany this week to announce the new project, the paper said
without citing sources.
Toyota was not immediately available for comment.
In December, the German premium car maker agreed to supply
diesel engines to Toyota from 2014 in Europe and collaborate on
lithium-ion battery research for electric cars.
Global automakers face ballooning research and development
costs to meet tougher emissions and fuel-economy standards
around the world.
This has accelerated cooperation deals among car makers,
including Toyota and BMW's main rivals, Nissan Motor Co
and Daimler AG, along with Nissan's French partner,
Renault SA.