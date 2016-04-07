NEW YORK, April 7 (IFR) - Toyota Motor Credit gave a huge
boost this week to boutique diversity firms by giving them
senior bookrunner roles on a US$1.25bn tranche on its recent
three-part deal.
Toyota's decision to award these mandates is part of the
company's funding program dedicated to help diversity firms -
majority owned by women, ethnic groups and military veterans -
to strengthen their experience working on high profile deals.
The company has issued three so-called Diversity & Inclusion
Bonds in the last few years that were sized at US$300m to
US$350m so its move on Tuesday to give these firms a senior role
on a US$1.25bn tranche was seen as a major step-up.
Toyota raised a total US$2.5bn, divided into US$1.25bn of
two-year fixed and floating rate notes and US$1.25bn five-year
fixed rate notes on Tuesday.
The US$1.25bn two-year tranche of the offering was mandated
to CastleOak Securities, Lebenthal, Mischler Financial, Samuel A
Ramirez, Williams Capital Group and Citigroup.
These firms are certified majority owned by
African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, service-disabled veterans
and women. Four other diversity firms also featured as
co-managers.
Citigroup served as the stabilizing lead manager and was the
lead bookrunner along with Bank of America, Barclays, and
JPMorgan on another US$1.25bn five-year tranche. Many of the
diversity firms were also co-managers on this five-year tranche.
Citigroup managed order flow and allocations. Each diversity
joint-lead got a 14% underwriting fee, according to Mischler.
The bond sale went without a hitch with the two-year fixed
and floaters pricing at a spread of Treasuries plus 50bp and
Libor plus 38bp - tighter than IPTs on total books of US$3.4bn.
The five-year, run by the big underwriters, came at plus 77bp or
10.5bp tighter than initial talk on a US$2.3bn book.
Toyota declined comment.
Bankers said they expected to see a few senior mandates like
the Toyota offering to continue to go to diversity firms.
On Thursday, Chartered Communications announced a US$1bn
10-year non-call five offering that had Lebenthal, Mischler,
Ramirez and William as co-managers.
(Reporting By Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Jack Doran)