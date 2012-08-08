* Engine factory to open in late 2015, follows new car plant
* Toyota doubling auto production in Brazil
* New factories based in Toyota's Sao Paulo industrial hub
BRASILIA, Aug 8 Japanese automaker Toyota
said on Wednesday it will invest about 1 billion reais
($494 million) to build a new Brazilian engine factory supplying
local car plants, bringing more of its supply chain to Brazil
under government pressure.
"With the local production of this engine, the national
content of the Etios and Corolla will jump from 65 percent to 85
percent," Chief Executive Akio Toyoda told reporters during a
visit to the Brazilian capital.
"This is a sign of gratitude and greater cooperation with
Brazilian society," he added.
The investment comes as Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff
shapes a new set of rules for the local auto industry, after
imposing a steep tax increase on vehicles with significant
foreign content to protect local jobs.
Toyota executives were in Brazil for the inauguration of a
new factory making Etios compact cars, built with an investment
of $600 million. That plant is set to produce 70,000 vehicles
per year, employing some 1,700 workers.
The Etios factory, along with the new engine plant slated to
open in the second half of 2015 and the factory currently making
the larger Corolla, are clustered in an industrial corridor in
Sao Paulo state.
Toyoda said initial estimates for the new engine plant
suggested it would employ around 600 to 700 workers at first and
the workforce would grow as needed.