MUMBAI Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) has launched a service campaign to fix a potential leak problem in the fuel tank filler pipe on its Etios and Etios Liva models in India, an official at Toyota Kirloskar said.

The campaign affects nearly 41,000 vehicles, Sandeep Singh, deputy managing director of Toyota Kirloskar, a joint venture between Toyota and Kirloskar group, told Reuters.

Toyota also ran newspaper advertisments announcing the campaign on Thursday.

The problem poses no immediate danger, Singh said. "But there could be potential danger in the long run. We don't know if all cars are affected," he said.

Only a few cases have been reported, and cars manufactured after October 8 were not likely to have been affected, he said.

The world's largest automaker launched the Etios sedan, which was developed specifically for the fast-growing Indian market, in December 2010. The Liva hatchback version was launched in June this year.

Toyota competes with Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS), Honda Motor Co (7267.T) and Nissan Motor Co (7201.T) among others for a share of the the world's second-fastest growing car market.

Reporting by Prashant Mehra