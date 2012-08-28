PARIS Aug 28 Japanese conglomerate Toyota
Tsusho Corp confirmed on Tuesday that it planned to go
ahead with an offer for the remainder of distribution firm CFAO
after buying a 29.8 percent stake from French retailer
PPR.
Toyota Tsusho also confirmed that it would stick to the
37.50 euros a share price paid for PPR's stake, adding that PPR
planned to accept its offer for the remaining 12.2 percent in
CFAO it still holds.
Toyota Tsusho said it would file the offer with France's AMF
financial regulator by Sept. 15.
CFAO distributes vehicles and medicines in Africa and French
overseas territories. Toyota Tsusho has been expanding its
automotive distribution business as well as other businesses
such as energy, healthcare products, chemicals, machinery and
consumer products.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)