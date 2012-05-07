BEIJING May 7 China sales by Japan's Toyota
Motor Corp and its two local joint-venture partners
rose 68 percent in April from a year earlier to about 81,700
vehicles, according to a company spokesman.
For the first four months of the year, the Japanese auto
maker sold a total of about 293,200 vehicles, a 14.3 percent
increase from the same period last year, said the spokesman,
Takanori Yokoi.
Yokoi said the large year-on-year jump in April sales was
due chiefly to the fact that sales during April last year were
comparatively low because of the massive earthquake on March 11
last year. The earthquake and tsunami paralyzed production of
key components and affected Toyota's vehicle production around
the world, including China.
Still, Toyota's sales momentum was "fairly strong" so far
this year, said Yokoi. Because the company's sales performance
was so bad last year due to the impact from the earthquake
Toyota "should be able to post double-digit sales growth at
least for the next several months," the Beijing-based spokesman
said.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom;; Editing by Ken Wills)