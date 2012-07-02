BEIJING July 2 Sales by Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. and its two local joint-venture partners rose 18.6 percent in June from a year earlier to about 70,500 vehicles, according to a company spokesman.

For the first six months of this year, the Japanese auto maker sold a total of about 442,500 vehicles, a 24.9-percent increase from the same period last year, said the Beijing-based spokesman, Takanori Yokoi. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Ken Wills)