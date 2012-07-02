GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
BEIJING July 2 Sales by Japan's Toyota Motor Corp. and its two local joint-venture partners rose 18.6 percent in June from a year earlier to about 70,500 vehicles, according to a company spokesman.
For the first six months of this year, the Japanese auto maker sold a total of about 442,500 vehicles, a 24.9-percent increase from the same period last year, said the Beijing-based spokesman, Takanori Yokoi. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Ken Wills)
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display Inc is considering deeper restructuring than first planned and has asked a state-backed fund for help after losing business with Apple Inc due to its late entry into OLED technology, the Nikkei business daily reported.