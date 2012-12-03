BEIJING Dec 3 Toyota Motor Corp's sales
in China fell 22.1 percent in November, highlighting the
lingering impact of a territorial row between the two countries,
which triggered a slump in Japanese-brand car sales.
Toyota said on Monday that it and its Chinese partners sold
a total of about 63,800 vehicles last month, compared to 81,800
vehicles the company sold in November last year.
For the first 11 months of this year, Toyota said it sold a
total of about 749,600 vehicles, down 3.3 percent from the
year-ago period.
The pace of the Japanese auto maker's sales decline in
November eased from the previous two months, but the sales rate
was still "far off from our more normalised and targeted sales
pace," a senior company executive had said over the weekend.
Toyota's China sales fell nearly 50 percent in September and
44 percent in October.
Toyota had set out the year with an aim to sell one million
vehicles this year, and that meant it needed to sell more than
slightly more than 83,000 cars a month on average to achieve
that goal.
Violent protests and calls for boycotts of Japanese products
broke out across China in mid-September after Japan nationalised
two East China Sea islands, known as the Diaoyu in Chinese and
Senkaku in Japanese, by buying them from their private owners.
(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Kazunori Takada)