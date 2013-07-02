Soviet poet Yevtushenko dies in USA - TASS
MOSCOW, April 1 Soviet Russian poet Evgeny Yevtushenko has died in the United States at the age of 85, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, citing a close friend.
BEIJING, July 2 Toyota Motor Corp and its China joint ventures sold about 76,900 cars in the country in June, up 9 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.
That compares a 0.3 percent year-on-year climb in May.
Toyota, which operates car ventures in China with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co , aims sell 900,000 cars in the country this year, up 7.1 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.
