BEIJING, July 2 Toyota Motor Corp and its China joint ventures sold about 76,900 cars in the country in June, up 9 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That compares a 0.3 percent year-on-year climb in May.

Toyota, which operates car ventures in China with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co , aims sell 900,000 cars in the country this year, up 7.1 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Fang Yan in BEIJING and Kazunori Takada in SHANGHAI)