Nov 4 Mazda Motor Corp sold about
17,904 automobiles in China in October, up 88.2 percent from a
year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.
The sharp rise in sales was partly due to the low base
during the same period a year earlier.
Last September, Japan decided to nationalise disputed
islands in the East China Sea, sparking anti-Japan sentiment
among Chinese consumers that hit sales of Japanese brands in the
following months.
In the first 10 months of this year, through the end of
October, Mazda sold a total of about 142,571 vehicles, down 9.5
percent from a year earlier.
