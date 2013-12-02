BEIJING Dec 2 Toyota Motor Corp and
its two local joint-venture partners sold about 89,800
automobiles in China in November, up 40.7 percent from a year
earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.
That follows a 80.6 percent year-on-year jump in October and
a 63.5 percent rise in September, which were partly boosted by a
low base from last year when sales tanked due to a surge in
anti-Japan sentiment following a territorial dispute between
Beijing and Tokyo.
In the first 11 months of this year Toyota sold about
809,000 vehicles, up 7.9 percent from a year earlier.
Toyota officials said in August the Japanese automaker and
its two local joint-venture partners were on track to sell
900,000 vehicles in China this year, up 7.1 percent from 2012.
Toyota operates joint ventures in China with FAW Group
and Guangzhou Automobile Group.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Samuel Shen;
Editing by Kazunori Takada)