BEIJING Dec 2 Toyota Motor Corp and its two local joint-venture partners sold about 89,800 automobiles in China in November, up 40.7 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That follows a 80.6 percent year-on-year jump in October and a 63.5 percent rise in September, which were partly boosted by a low base from last year when sales tanked due to a surge in anti-Japan sentiment following a territorial dispute between Beijing and Tokyo.

In the first 11 months of this year Toyota sold about 809,000 vehicles, up 7.9 percent from a year earlier.

Toyota officials said in August the Japanese automaker and its two local joint-venture partners were on track to sell 900,000 vehicles in China this year, up 7.1 percent from 2012.

Toyota operates joint ventures in China with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Samuel Shen; Editing by Kazunori Takada)