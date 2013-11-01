BEIJING Nov 1 Toyota Motor Corp and its two local joint-venture partners sold about 82,400 automobiles in China in October, up 80.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Friday.

That follows a 63.5 percent year-on-year jump in September and a 4.2 percent fall in August.

The sharp rise in sales was due partly to the low base from last year. Last September, Japan nationalized disputed islands in the East China Sea, sparking anti-Japan riots that hit sales of Japanese brands in the following months.

In the first 10 months of this year Toyota sold about 719,200 vehicles, up 4.9 percent from a year earlier.

Toyota officials said in August the Japanese automaker and its two local joint-venture partners were on track to sell 900,000 vehicles in China this year, up 7.1 percent from 2012.

