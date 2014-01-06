BEIJING Jan 6 Toyota Motor Corp and
its two local joint-venture partners sold about 108,400
automobiles in China in December, up 19.4 percent from a year
earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.
That follows a 40.7 percent year-on-year jump in November
and a 80.6 percent rise in October, which were partly boosted by
a low base from last year when sales tumbnled due to a surge in
anti-Japan sentiment following a territorial dispute between
Beijing and Tokyo.
In 2013, Toyota sold about 917,500 vehicles, up 9.2 percent
from a year earlier, beating with its target of 900,000
vehicles.
Toyota operates joint ventures in China with FAW Group
and Guangzhou Automobile Group.
