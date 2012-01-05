Britain's FTSE held back by sterling bounce as tech stocks recover
* LSE boosts financials after bullish update (Adds details, closing prices)
BEIJING Jan 5 Toyota Motor said on Thursday it aims to sell more than 1 million cars in China this year, growing over 10 percent from the previous year after sales rose 4 percent in 2011.
The Japanese automaker sold about 883,000 cars in China in 2011.
Sales in Greater China, including Hong Kong and Macau, came to 895,000 cars last year, close to its target of 900,000 cars despite parts supply shortages in the wake of the devastating March earthquake in Japan and floods in Thailand, it said.
Toyota operates car manufacturing ventures in China with FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group, respectively.
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Ken Wills; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LONDON, June 13 Unite, Britain's biggest labour union, said on Tuesday there would be more strikes at BMW's UK plants if the German carmaker fails to agree a deal with workers over plans to close its final salary pension scheme, a day after members rejected a compromise offer.