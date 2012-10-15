TOKYO Oct 16 Toyota Motor Corp will
idle production lines next week at its plant in Tianjin,
northern China, due to weak demand for its cars in China amid
anti-Japanese sentiment triggered by a territorial row, Japan's
Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday.
Toyota, which plans to halve its overall October output in
China compared with a year earlier, may make deeper cuts in the
coming months, the paper also said.
Two of the Tianjin plant's three lines will shut down for
one week starting Oct. 22, affecting output of sedans such as
the Crown and the Reiz. The third line, which makes models such
as the Vios subcompact, will be halted for two days, on Oct. 22
and Oct. 26, the paper said. The Tianjin plant produced 500,000
cars in 2011, it said.
Protests and calls for boycotts of Japanese products broke
out across China in September after Japan nationalised two of a
group of disputed East China Sea islands, known as the Diaoyu in
Chinese and the Senkaku in Japanese, by purchasing them from
their private owners.
In September, Toyota's sales in China fell 48.9 percent from
a year earlier, while Honda Motor Co's sales in the
country dropped 40.5 percent.