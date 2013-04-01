April 1 Toyota Motor Corp and its joint
ventures in China sold 75,900 vehicles in the country in March,
down 11.7 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker
said on Monday.
Toyota sold 184,700 vehicles in China in January-March, down
12.7 percent from the same period a year earlier, it said in a
text message to reporters.
Japanese carmakers' sales in China have suffered since late
last year after violent anti-Japan protests in September were
sparked by a territorial dispute between the countries.
Sales have recovered recently, but some experts say
Japanese-brand vehicles may continue to face headwinds in the
world's biggest auto market as diplomatic ties remain strained.
Toyota's combined Chinese sales in January-February were
down 13.3 percent year-on-year.
Toyota, which operates car ventures in China with FAW Group
and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co , aims to
sell 900,000 cars in the country this year, up 7.1 percent from
a year earlier.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota in TOKYO; Editing by Daniel
Magnowski)