BEIJING May 7 China sales by Japan's Toyota
Motor Corp and its two local joint-venture partners
rose 68 percent in April from a year earlier to about 81,700
vehicles, according to a company spokesman.
For the first four months of the year, the Japanese auto
maker sold a total of about 293,200 vehicles, a 14.3 percent
increase from the same period last year, said the spokesman,
Takanori Yokoi.
Yokoi said the large year-on-year jump in April sales was
due chiefly to the fact that sales during April last year were
comparatively low because of the massive earthquake on March 11.
The earthquake and tsunami paralyzed production of key
components and affected Toyota's vehicle production around the
world, including China.
Still, Toyota's sales momentum was "fairly strong" so far
this year, said Yokoi. Because the company's sales performance
was so bad last year due to the impact from the earthquake
Toyota "should be able to post double-digit sales growth at
least for the next several months," the Beijing-based spokesman
said.
"If things go as normally as we expect, we should be able to
meet our sales goal" of selling one million cars this year, said
Yokoi.
Toyota's China sales last year totalled about 883,400
vehicles, a 4.4 percent increase from 2010, reflecting in part
the general slowdown of automobile sales in China last year.
After rapid growth in 2009 and 2010, China's auto market as
a whole slowed considerably last year as sales of smaller-engine
cars and commercial vehicles stalled after the government ended
some incentives for car buyers.
Various industry forecasts point to overall vehicle sales
this year growing about 5-10 percent from 2011.
Toyota would have to grow sales by about 13 percent this
year to meet its goal of selling one million vehicles.
