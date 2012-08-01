BEIJING Aug 1 Sales in China by Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and its two local joint-venture partners fell 5 percent in July from a year earlier to about 78,400 vehicles, according to a company spokesman.

For the first seven months of this year, the Japanese auto maker sold a total of about 520,800 vehicles, a 19.2-percent increase from the same period last year, said the Beijing-based spokesman, Takanori Yokoi. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)