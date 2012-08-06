(Fixes name of RAV4 in headline)

BEIJING Aug 6 Toyota Motor Corp is recalling 160,784 RAV4 sport-utility vehicles in China to fix problems in their rear suspension.

The recall covers 13,474 imported RAV4 models made from July 21, 2005 to Nov. 28, 2008 and 147,310 RAV4 models made at Toyota's joint venture with FAW Group from Feb. 6, 2009 to Oct. 31, 2010, China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said on its website over the weekend.

Earlier this month, Toyota recalled about 760,000 RAV4 vehicles in the United States for the same reason. If nuts on the rear suspension arm are not tightened properly during a rear wheel alignment service, rust could form, leading to wear and possibly cause the arm to separate, Toyota said.

