SHANGHAI Feb 1 Sales at Toyota Motor Corp
and its Chinese joint ventures rose 23.5 percent in
January compared with a year earlier, the first rise since the
outbreak of anti-Japan protests last year that led to a sharp
drop in sales among Japanese carmakers.
Toyota said seasonal factors were behind its first rise in
Chinese sales since June, and analysts said it was too early to
declare the struggles of Japanese brands over.
"The results are higher than a year ago as the Spring
Festival fell in January last year," the company said in a text
message. Many shops, including car dealers, close during the
week-long holiday which comes in February this year.
Ye Sheng, an analyst at Ipsos, said focus should be on the
first-quarter data rather than monthly figures.
"Toyota's year-on-year rise in January sales could have
been inflated by several factors: carmakers typically cut prices
aggressively before the Lunar New Year, people are more willing
to buy new cars at the start of the year, and last year's New
Year was in January," he said.
Toyota said it and its Chinese partners sold 72,500 cars in
the country in January.
Toyota's China sales fell 15.9 percent in December. Last
month's rise was the first year-on-year growth since June last
year.
Japanese carmakers saw their China sales drop sharply after
violent anti-Japan protests erupted across the country in
September after Japan nationalised islands in the East China
Sea. China also claims the islands as its own territory.
Sales in China of Japanese brands including Nissan Motor Co
and Honda Motor Co, have been recovering
slowly since October, but have not yet regained prior levels.
Toyota, which operates car ventures in China with FAW Group
and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co , aims to
sell 900,000 cars in the country this calendar year, up 7.1
percent from a year earlier.
(Reporting Kazunori Takada and Samuel Shen; Editing by Daniel
Magnowski)