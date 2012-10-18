* Firm may trim 2012 group production plan by 200,000
vehicles -media
* Toyota says 2012 group-wide 10.05 mln vehicles target
unchanged
* Japan carmakers may see sales dent for 3-6 months: analyst
* Toyota shares up on favorable exchange rate
TOKYO, Oct 18 Toyota Motor Corp is
considering trimming its 2012 group-wide production plan by
about 2 percent because of a drop in sales in China after a
territorial row, a Japanese newspaper reported, but the company
denied it had altered its target.
Asia's top automaker may cut its calendar-year production
forecast for 10.05 million vehicles by around 200,000 vehicles,
the Mid-Japan Economist newspaper said on its website on
Thursday, without citing sources. The regional daily is based in
central Japan, where Toyota's headquarters is located.
"The figure cited in the report is not based on anything
announced by us, and at this time there are no changes to the
figures we presented earlier," said Toyota spokeswoman Shino
Yamada.
Shares in Toyota had risen 1.8 percent as of 0204 GMT to
3,115 yen, outperforming the Nikkei index, which was up
1.26 percent.
Tetsuro Ii, the Chief Executive Officer of Commons Asset
Management, said the shares rose because of a favorable
dollar-yen exchange rate, and that investors do not see a big
dent in the firm's profits from the possible production cut.
"Because Toyota is very aware of the global slowdown at the
moment, they're trying hard to control their inventory and so
they tend to put out very conservative estimates," he said.
The yen, which has been trading recently in the 78-yen range
against the dollar, weakened to about 79.1 yen in morning trade.
A strong yen makes it more expensive for Japanese automakers to
export cars from Japan.
Toyota's original production target, which includes output
at Daihatsu Motor and Hino Motors, would make
Toyota the first automaker to produce more than 10 million
vehicles in a year.
Showroom traffic and sales across China have plunged at
Japanese car makers since mid-September when violent protests
and calls for boycotts of Japanese products broke out in China
over a group of disputed islands in the East China Sea.
Toyota and its two local Chinese partners saw sales drop
48.9 percent in September from a year earlier to 44,100
vehicles.
A source previously told Reuters that Toyota's production
cutbacks in China were likely to extend through November, a move
that would almost certainly put the company's goal of selling 1
million cars in China this year out of reach.
Toyota, whose sales in China accounted for about 12 percent
of its total global vehicle sales in 2011, is less exposed to
the world's biggest auto market than rivals Nissan Motor Co
and Honda Motor Co.
Analysts have said that Japanese automakers could see a dent
in sales in China for months. Takaki Nakanishi, an auto analyst
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo, said that the impact
could last three months in an optimistic scenario and up to six
months in a pessimistic scenario.
Toyota has forecast group-wide global sales of 9.76 million
vehicles in calendar year 2012. The automaker is set to announce
its July-to-September earnings results on Nov. 5.