TOKYO Oct 18 Toyota Motor Corp is
considering cutting its group production plan for the 2012
calendar year by around 200,000 vehicles from 10.05 million, or
about 2 percent, because of a drop in sales in China after a
territorial row, the Mid-Japan Economist newspaper said on its
website on Thursday, without citing a source.
The original target, which includes output at Daihatsu Motor
and Hino Motor, would make Toyota the first automaker to produce
more than 10 million vehicles in a year. The Mid-Japan Economist
is based in central Japan, where Toyota's headquarters is
located.
A Toyota spokeswoman had no immediate comment on the report.
Relations between Japan and China have soured sharply since
last month when a row over disputed islands led to violent
anti-Japanese protests across China and badly hurt trade.