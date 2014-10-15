SHANGHAI Oct 15 Toyota Motor Corp's
Chinese joint venture will recall 93,700 cars due to leaking
brake fluid, China's quality watchdog said on Wednesday.
Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor Co will recall the Crown model
sedans produced between Dec. 1, 2009 and June 14, 2012, China's
General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and
Quarantine (AQSIQ) said in a statement on its website.
The watchdog said leaking brake fluid could impede the
proper function of the cars' braking systems.
Officials at FAW Toyota's joint venture were not immediately
available for comment. The company's customer service department
confirmed the recall.
FAW Toyota is a joint venture between Japanese carmaker
Toyota and China's state-owned carmaker China FAW Group Corp
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Ryan
Woo)