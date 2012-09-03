BEIJING, Sept 3 Sales in China by Japan's Toyota
Motor Corp. and its two local joint-venture partners
fell 15.1 percent in August from a year earlier to about 75,300
vehicles, according to a company spokesman.
For the first eight months of this year, sales were still up
from a year earlier for the Japanese auto maker. Its sales
through August totaled about 596,100 vehicles, up 13.4 percent
from the same period last year, according to the Beijing-based
spokesman, Takanori Yokoi.
Toyota last month reported its sales in China fell 5 percent
in July, although Yokoi at the time explained that the sales
slide in July was "caused by a technical reason."
Toyota is aiming to sell a total of one million cars in
China this year.
Its China sales last year totaled about 883,400 vehicles, a
4.4 percent increase from 2010, reflecting in part the general
slowdown of automobile sales in China last year.
