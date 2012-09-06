Britain's FTSE steps warily into election week, travel stocks fall
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.
CHENGDU, China, Sept 6 Toyota Motor Corp aims to sell up to 1.8 million cars annually in China by 2015, a senior executive said on Thursday.
Executive vice president Atsushi Niimi made the comment at a conference in the western Chinese city of Chengdu. (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by John Ruwitch)
LONDON, June 5 British shares were on the back foot on Monday with a general election looming and some tourism-related shares dented after an attack in London on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG, June 5 South Africa's consumer tribunal has cleared Lewis Group of breaching credit rules with the fees it charges customers, the retailer said on Monday, avoiding a fine that could have totalled up to 10 percent of its annual sales.