SHANGHAI, March 3 Toyota Motor Corp and
its local joint ventures sold about 51,900 automobiles in China
in February, up 43.1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese
automaker said on Monday.
That follows an 18.1 percent year-on-year increase in
January and a 19.4 percent rise in December, reflecting a
gradual recovery in sales which took a heavy beating from a
surge anti-Japan sentiment following a flare-up in a territorial
dispute between Beijing and Tokyo in late 2012.
The company's sales in the first two months of the year came
to about 137,500 cars, up 26.4 percent from the same period a
year earlier.
Toyota, which operates car ventures in China with FAW Group
and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co , aims to
sell 1.1 million cars in the country this year, an increase of
19.9 percent from a year earlier.
