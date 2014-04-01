BEIJING, April 1 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
and its two local joint-venture partners sold about
90,400 automobiles in China in March, up 19 percent from a year
earlier, the automaker said on Tuesday.
That followed a 43.1 percent year-on-year jump in February
and a 18.1 percent rise in January.
In the first three months of the year, Japan's biggest
automaker sold 227,900 vehicles, up 23.4 percent from a year
earlier.
Toyota this year aims to sell more than 1.1 million vehicles
in China. If accomplished, the company would meet the objective
to sell 1 million vehicles a year in China, which it had
originally targetted for 2010.
Last year, Toyota sold 917,500 vehicles in China.
Toyota operates joint ventures in China with China FAW Group
Corp and Guangzhou Automobile Group.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu)