BEIJING May 7 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
and its two local joint-venture partners sold about
85,800 automobiles in China in April, up 12.4 percent from a
year earlier, the automaker said on Wednesday.
That followed a 19 percent year-on-year rise in March and a
43.1 percent rise in February.
In the first four months of the year, Japan's biggest
automaker sold 313,800 vehicles, up 20.2 percent from a year
earlier.
Toyota this year aims to sell more than 1.1 million vehicles
in China. If accomplished, the company would meet the objective
to sell 1 million vehicles a year in China, which it had
originally targeted for 2010.
Toyota's executive vice president Yasumori Ihara said in
Beijing last month that over the longer-term the Japanese
automaker aims to double sales in China to about 2 million
vehicles a year but gave no time frame for the objective.
Last year, Toyota sold 917,500 vehicles in China.
Toyota operates joint ventures in China with China FAW Group
Corp and Guangzhou Automobile Group.
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Kazunori Takada)