BEIJING, July 1 Toyota Motor Corp and its two Chinese joint ventures sold about 71,000 vehicles in China in June, down 7.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.

That followed a 2.7 percent year-on-year rise in May and a 12.4 percent increase in April.

In the first six months of the year, Japan's biggest automaker sold about 465,900 vehicles, up 11.7 percent from a year earlier.

Toyota this year aims to sell more than 1.1 million vehicles in China. If accomplished, this would see the carmaker surpass annual sales of 1 million vehicles in China for the first time, a target it originally aimed for in 2010.

Last year, Toyota sold 917,500 vehicles in China.

Toyota operates joint ventures in China with China FAW Group Corp and Guangzhou Automobile Group .