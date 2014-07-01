UPDATE 3-Cleveland police seek man they say broadcast killing on Facebook
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
BEIJING, July 1 Toyota Motor Corp and its two Chinese joint ventures sold about 71,000 vehicles in China in June, down 7.6 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.
That followed a 2.7 percent year-on-year rise in May and a 12.4 percent increase in April.
In the first six months of the year, Japan's biggest automaker sold about 465,900 vehicles, up 11.7 percent from a year earlier.
Toyota this year aims to sell more than 1.1 million vehicles in China. If accomplished, this would see the carmaker surpass annual sales of 1 million vehicles in China for the first time, a target it originally aimed for in 2010.
Last year, Toyota sold 917,500 vehicles in China.
Toyota operates joint ventures in China with China FAW Group Corp and Guangzhou Automobile Group . (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Kazunori Takada)
April 16 Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said broadcast video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.