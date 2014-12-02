BEIJING Dec 2 Toyota Motor Corp and
its two Chinese joint ventures sold about 92,300 vehicles in
China in November, up 2.9 percent from a year earlier, the
Japanese automaker said on Tuesday.
That followed an 27.1 percent year-on-year jump in October
and a 26.1 percent rise in September. In the first 11 months of
the year, Japan's biggest automaker by sales volume sold about
907,400 vehicles in China, up 12.2 percent from a year earlier.
Toyota aims to sell more than 1.1 million vehicles in China
this year. If accomplished, this would see the carmaker surpass
annual sales of 1 million vehicles in China for the first time,
a target it originally aimed for in 2010. Last year, Toyota sold
917,500 vehicles in China.
Toyota operates joint ventures in China with China FAW Group
Corp and Guangzhou Automobile Group .
