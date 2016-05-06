BEIJING May 6 Toyota Motor Corp
announced on Friday a 9.2 percent year-on-year increase in China
sales for April to about 101,100 vehicles, which came after a
40.6 percent jump for March and reflected a
slightly-better-than-expected sentiment in the world's largest
auto market.
The producer and marketer of such cars as the Corolla
compact sedan and the Highlander sport-utility vehicle said its
sales so far this year through April in China totaled 392,100
vehicles, up 22.4 percent from the same period a year earlier.
(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)