BEIJING May 6 Toyota Motor Corp announced on Friday a 9.2 percent year-on-year increase in China sales for April to about 101,100 vehicles, which came after a 40.6 percent jump for March and reflected a slightly-better-than-expected sentiment in the world's largest auto market.

The producer and marketer of such cars as the Corolla compact sedan and the Highlander sport-utility vehicle said its sales so far this year through April in China totaled 392,100 vehicles, up 22.4 percent from the same period a year earlier. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)