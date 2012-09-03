(Adds comments)
By Norihiko Shirouzu
BEIJING, Sept 3 Sales in China by Japan's Toyota
Motor Corp. and its two local joint-venture partners
fell 15.1 percent in August from a year earlier for a second
consecutive monthly decline, a company spokesman said on Monday.
Toyota's China vehicle sales totaled about 75,300 vehicles
last month. The year-on-year decline in August followed a 5
percent slide in July, the Beijing-based spokesman, Takanori
Yokoi, said.
The last time sales fell two months in a row for Toyota was
a two-month period ended Jan. 31 this year, which was mainly due
to China's lunar new year holiday. In December 2011, overall
Toyota vehicle sales in China slid 9.6 percent, followed by a
26.2 percent decline in January.
Yokoi said Toyota was not alarmed by the two consecutive
monthly declines. He noted the sales slides in July and August
were caused chiefly by a technical factor.
The spokesman said sales in July and August 2011 were
"unusually high" following three months of sluggish business in
the wake of Japan's devastating earthquake on March 11 that
year.
The earthquake and a tsunami it caused paralyzed production
of key components in Japan and impacted Toyota's vehicle
production around the world, including China, depriving dealers
of cars to sell. Production returned to more normal levels by
late June last year and sales rose sharply in following months,
Yokoi said.
For the first eight months of this year, Toyota China sales
were still up from a year earlier. Its sales through August
totaled about 596,100 vehicles, up 13.4 percent from the same
period last year, according to Yokoi.
The Japanese automaker is aiming to sell a total of 1
million cars in China this year and Yokoi said Toyota was still
on track to achieve that objective despite the sales decline in
August.
"We don't see a problem in achieve 1 million sales for the
year," the spokesman said.
Toyota's China sales last year totaled about 883,400
vehicles, a 4.4 percent increase from 2010, reflecting in part
the general slowdown of automobile sales in China last year.
(Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Matt Driskill)