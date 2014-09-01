BEIJING, Sept 1 Toyota Motor Corp and
its two Chinese joint ventures sold about 78,500 vehicles in
China in August, up 8.9 percent from a year earlier, the
Japanese automaker said on Monday.
That followed a 1.1 percent year-on-year fall in July and a
7.6 percent drop in June. In the first eight months of the year,
Japan's biggest automaker by sales volume sold about 619,200
vehicles in China, up 9.7 percent from a year earlier.
Toyota this year aims to sell more than 1.1 million vehicles
in China. If accomplished, this would see the carmaker surpass
annual sales of 1 million vehicles in China for the first time,
a target it originally aimed for in 2010. Last year, Toyota sold
917,500 vehicles in China.
Toyota operates joint ventures in China with China FAW Group
Corp and Guangzhou Automobile Group .
(Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Mat Driskill)