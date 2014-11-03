(Corrects percentage increase of Jan-Oct sales in second paragraph)

BEIJING Nov 3 Toyota Motor Corp and its two Chinese joint ventures sold about 104,700 vehicles in China in October, up 27.1 percent from a year earlier, the Japanese automaker said on Monday.

That followed an 26.1 percent year-on-year jump in September and a 8.9 percent rise in August. In the first 10 months of the year, Japan's biggest automaker by sales volume sold about 815,000 vehicles in China, up 13.3 percent from a year earlier.

Toyota aims to sell more than 1.1 million vehicles in China this year. If accomplished, this would see the carmaker surpass annual sales of 1 million vehicles in China for the first time, a target it originally aimed for in 2010. Last year, Toyota sold 917,500 vehicles in China.

Toyota operates joint ventures in China with China FAW Group Corp and Guangzhou Automobile Group . (Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Writing up Samuel Shen; Editing by Adam Jourdan)