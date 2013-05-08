PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 31
May 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO May 8 Toyota Motor Corp is likely to forecast an annual operating profit of 1.8 trillion yen ($18.17 billion) for the financial year ending March 2014, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.
Toyota is set to announce its fourth quarter earnings for the year ended March 2013 and this financial year's outlook at 0600 GMT on Wednesday.
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.