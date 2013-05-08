PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 31
May 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO May 8 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it sees group-wide global sales of 9.1 million vehicles in the financial year ending March 2014, compared to 8.87 million the previous year.
The Japanese automaker said it is assuming an average dollar rate of 90 yen and a euro rate of 120 yen in the financial year ending March 2014.
Toyota posted on Wednesday an annual operating profit of 1.32 trillion yen ($13.32 billion), with an operating margin of 5.98 percent, beating a market that had expected 1.26 trillion yen profit, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates.
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.