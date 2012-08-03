TOKYO Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) on Friday posted its largest quarterly operating profit in four years and raised its 2012 global sales target on the strength of demand for cars like the Camry and Prius in key markets such as the United States and Japan.

The world's top automaker reported an operating profit of 353 billion yen, from a loss a year ago, a better-than-expected result that underscored its rebound from the natural disasters that blighted 2011.

Toyota, which regained its crown as the world's best-selling automaker in the first half of 2012, said it now expects to sell 9.76 million cars and light trucks globally in 2012. That was up almost 2 percent from its previous forecast.

