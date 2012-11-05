TOKYO Nov 5 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp
raised its full-year net profit forecast by 2.6 percent to 780
billion yen ($9.7 billion) even after sales in China, the
world's biggest autos market, virtually halved following a
popular backlash against Japan in a territorial dispute.
July-September net profit more than tripled to 257.9 billion
yen on solid vehicle sales in North America and Southeast Asia,
beating an average estimate of 228.8 billion yen from six
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. A year ago, Japanese
manufacturers were still struggling from the aftermath of the
March earthquake and tsunami.
Sales at Toyota and its two Chinese joint ventures dropped
49 percent in September from a year earlier and 44 percent in
October. Honda's China car sales more than halved last month.
But, with about 12 percent of its global sales
in China, Toyota has lower exposure there than Nissan and Honda.
Toyota's biggest market is the United States, accounting for
close to a quarter of its total vehicle sales, followed by
Japan. Toyota's U.S. sales rose 16 percent in October from a
year ago, giving it, and its Lexus luxury brand,
a 13.9 percent market share, up from 12.3 percent a year ago.
Shares in Toyota, valued at nearly $135 billion - almost as
much as Honda, Nissan and Hyundai combined - are up by a quarter
this year, easily outpacing Honda's 4.5 percent gain, while
Nissan is flat. The benchmark Nikkei share average is up
almost 7 percent for the year to date.