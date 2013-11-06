* Raises full-year net profit forecast 13 pct
* Second-quarter net profit rises 70 pct to 438.4 bln yen
* Raises North American 2013/14 car sales forecast
* Gain in quarterly net profit outperforms big Japan rivals
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Nov 6 Toyota Motor Corp is
closing in on a record profit set before the Lehman crisis after
topping up its annual net profit forecast by nearly $2 billion
and outperforming Japanese rivals as its expansion plans bear
fruit.
The world's best-selling carmaker is racking up strong sales
in a healthy U.S. market while keeping costs in check and taking
a breather from building new facilities, in contrast to Nissan
Motor Co and Honda Motor Co which are
grappling with heavy expansion costs.
Toyota, one of the most export-reliant Japanese carmakers,
is also reaping the benefits of a weakening yen that has boosted
its profit margins but acknowledged it will have to start
spending more to maintain its advantage.
"Our basic stance of controlling fixed costs and improving
gross profit will not change, but we do need aggressive
investment in order to brush up on future technology," Managing
Officer Takuo Sasaki told an earnings briefing on Wednesday.
Toyota credited its conservative strategy as a key factor
when it raised its net profit forecast by 190 billion yen to
1.67 trillion yen ($16.95 billion) for the year ending in March
2014, just short of its record 1.72 trillion yen from six years
ago.
A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 23 analysts gave an
average forecast of 1.79 trillion yen. Toyota's annual operating
profit rises by 40 billion yen for every one-yen rise in the
value of the dollar.
SWEET SPOT
Toyota, which went through a rapid expansion before booking
huge losses in the year ended March 2009, now appears to be in
the sweet spot of industry and currency market trends, and is
reaping the rewards of it own investments in production.
But some analysts warned against complacency.
"There are clearly risks of Toyota starting to lag in growth
pace to its peers," said Takaki Nakanishi, an auto industry
analyst and CEO of Nakanishi Research Institute in Tokyo.
"If the decisions (on future expansion) are too slow, that
may cause slower growth and that could make Toyota's earnings
grow slower than its competitors."
Market participants also worried that the company might be
too stingy with its cash.
"Toyota is representative of Japanese companies and even
though it is generating so much profit its dividend yield of 2
percent is not enough," said BNP Paribas Securities chief Japan
equity strategist Shun Maruyama.
For the July-September quarter, Toyota said net profit rose
70 percent to 438.4 billion yen, in line with the average
estimate of 441.01 billion yen in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
survey of six analysts and outpacing Japan's second-biggest
carmaker Nissan and No.3 Honda Motor Co.
Last week, Nissan posted a meagre 2 percent quarterly net
profit growth while Honda booked a 46 percent rise.
Nissan is aiming to raise its global market share to 8
percent from last year's 6.2 percent and has been scrambling to
build capacity worldwide. It is constructing eight new plants
and expanding a factory in Russia.
Nissan plans capital expenditure equal to about 5 percent of
revenue this financial year, compared with Toyota's 4 percent.
On Wednesday, Toyota slightly raised its annual capital
expenditure outlook by 2 percent to 940 billion yen.
To ease the burden of its expansion, Nissan and its partner
Renault SA unveiled a potentially wide-ranging
operating alliance this week with Mitsubishi Motors Corp
.
Nissan's quick but messy expansion has left it
underperforming Toyota in the United States after running into
product launch troubles and quality issues.
In July-September, Toyota's U.S. sales grew 12.2 percent
year-on-year compared to Nissan's 9.6 percent rise.
Industry-wide sales grew about 9 percent year-on-year during
that period.
Toyota on Wednesday nudged up its North America sales
forecast to 2.63 million vehicles from 2.61 million, helping to
offset a drop in its Asia sales forecast to 1.64 million from
1.7 million.
Toyota's shares ended 0.5 percent higher, compared with a
0.8 percent rise for Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei average.
For the year to date, Toyota's shares are up nearly 60
percent, outpacing a 9 percent rise for Nissan, which was hit
hard this week after cutting its full-year profit forecast on
Friday, and Honda's 25 percent rise.
Toyota sold the most cars among automakers worldwide in
January-September, beating General Motors Co and
Volkswagen AG.