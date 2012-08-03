By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO Aug 3 Toyota Motor Corp on
Friday posted its largest quarterly operating profit in four
years and raised its 2012 global sales target on the strength of
demand for cars like the Camry and Prius in key markets such as
the United States and Japan.
The world's top automaker reported an operating profit of
353 billion yen ($4.51 billion), from a loss a year ago, a
better-than-expected result that underscored its rebound from
the natural disasters that blighted 2011.
Toyota, which regained its crown as the world's best-selling
automaker in the first half of 2012, said it now expects to sell
9.76 million cars and light trucks globally in 2012. That was up
almost 2 percent from its previous forecast.
The automaker posted a quarterly operating profit of 353
billion yen ($4.51 billion), compared with a 108-billion yen
loss a year ago when production was disrupted by the March
earthquake in Japan.
The profit for the quarter ending in June was higher than
the average estimate of 314.1 billion yen based on eight
analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In its single biggest and most profitable market, the United
States, Toyota sales have snapped higher by 28 percent through
July, the biggest gain for any major automaker.
The U.S. sales gains have been combined with higher
transaction prices, reflecting strong demand for the Prius
hybrid and the Camry sedan, the top-selling car in the United
States.
Toyota said it now expects to sell 2.38 million vehicles in
North America in 2012, an upward revision of just over 1 percent
to its earlier forecast.
The strong performance by Toyota marked a contrast with its
closest Japanese rivals.
Both Nissan and Honda, which released their
quarterly earnings in late July, underperformed analyst
expectations, citing the drag from the strong yen and costly
sales incentives as they tried to shift older models before
putting revamped models on sale.
Shares in Toyota have fallen nearly 15 percent in the
financial year that began in April. On Friday, they ended at
3,065 yen, up less than 1 percent but outperforming the wider
market, which fell more than 1 percent.