By Yoko Kubota

TOKYO Aug 3 Toyota Motor Corp on Friday posted its largest quarterly operating profit in four years and raised its 2012 global sales target on the strength of demand for cars like the Camry and Prius in key markets such as the United States and Japan.

The world's top automaker reported an operating profit of 353 billion yen ($4.51 billion), from a loss a year ago, a better-than-expected result that underscored its rebound from the natural disasters that blighted 2011.

Toyota, which regained its crown as the world's best-selling automaker in the first half of 2012, said it now expects to sell 9.76 million cars and light trucks globally in 2012. That was up almost 2 percent from its previous forecast.

The profit for the quarter ending in June was higher than the average estimate of 314.1 billion yen based on eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In its single biggest and most profitable market, the United States, Toyota sales have snapped higher by 28 percent through July, the biggest gain for any major automaker.

The U.S. sales gains have been combined with higher transaction prices, reflecting strong demand for the Prius hybrid and the Camry sedan, the top-selling car in the United States.

Toyota said it now expects to sell 2.38 million vehicles in North America in 2012, an upward revision of just over 1 percent to its earlier forecast.

The strong performance by Toyota marked a contrast with its closest Japanese rivals.

Both Nissan and Honda, which released their quarterly earnings in late July, underperformed analyst expectations, citing the drag from the strong yen and costly sales incentives as they tried to shift older models before putting revamped models on sale.

Shares in Toyota have fallen nearly 15 percent in the financial year that began in April. On Friday, they ended at 3,065 yen, up less than 1 percent but outperforming the wider market, which fell more than 1 percent.