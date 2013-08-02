TOKYO Aug 2 Toyota Motor Corp raised
its operating profit forecast for the financial year ending in
March 2014 by 7.8 percent on Friday as the weakening yen makes
its export business more profitable and as it posted strong
sales in its biggest market, the United States.
The world's best-selling carmaker now expects to book 1.94
trillion yen ($19.55 billion) in annual operating profit, up
from its previous forecast of 1.8 trillion yen. That is lower
than the 2.27 trillion yen estimated by 26 analysts.
Toyota posted an 87.9 percent rise in operating profit to
663.4 billion yen for its April-June first quarter, roughly in
line with the average estimate of 649 billion yen in a Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S survey of four analysts.
Toyota, the third biggest carmaker in the United States,
sold 1.3 million vehicles there in January-July, up 8 percent
from a year ago. In the month of July, sales rose 17 percent,
outselling Ford on a monthly basis for the first time in three
years, as it posted strong sales of the Avalon and RAV4.
The United States is Toyota's biggest market, accounting for
nearly a quarter of its global sales. Its January-July market
share dropped by 0.1 percentage point to 14.3 percent.
In July, U.S. new-vehicle sales rose 14 percent and the
annual sales rate in the month finished at 15.67 million
vehicles, below the expected 15.8 million rate.
Toyota has faced slower-than-expected growth in Southeast
Asai, its biggest regional market after North America and Japan,
underperforming industry-wide growth as it is hurt by government
policy swings in Thailand and Indonesia.
Toyota sold about 539,000 vehicles in ASEAN in January-June,
the same level as last year, but that lagged 15 percent
industry-wide growth.
Toyota's ASEAN exposure is higher than its rivals Honda
Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co. ASEAN represents
a little more than 10 percent of Toyota's total global sales.
Shares in Toyota have more than doubled since mid-November
when expectations mounted that Shinzo Abe would take over as
prime minister and implement bold economic policies, helping to
weaken the yen. Toyota has outperformed the benchmark Nikkei
average, which is up about two-thirds over that period.