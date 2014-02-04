BRIEF-Akari Therapeutics demonstrates positive response with coversin in ongoing phase 2 PNH trial
* Akari Therapeutics demonstrates positive response with coversin in ongoing phase 2 PNH trial and in additional clinical targets
TOKYO Feb 4 The U.S. auto market will continue to mildly recover, likely totalling 16 million vehicles this year, a Toyota Motor Corp executive said on Tuesday.
"In the United States, we basically think the market will continue on a recovery track," Managing Officer Takuo Sasaki told a news conference to brief on Toyota's third-quarter earnings.
Sales of new light vehicles in the world's biggest market totalled 15.58 million in 2013.
* Becton Dickinson -in connection with termination of merger agreement under specified circumstances, Bard is required to pay co termination fee of $750 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2q6oN6S) Further company coverage: