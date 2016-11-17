TOKYO Nov 17 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Thursday it would create a new in-house team to develop electric
vehicles as the Japanese automaker speeds up its efforts to
develop more of the lower-emission cars.
Toyota said the team would consist of four people - one each
from the automaker, machine manufacturer Toyota Industries
Corporation, and parts suppliers Aisin Seiki Co
and Denso Corp.
The automaker, which has invested heavily in hydrogen
fuel-cell vehicles as the most promising "green" alternative to
conventional cars, this month said it would like to have the
option of developing full-sized electric vehicles.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)