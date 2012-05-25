* Toyota looks to lower dependence on mature markets
* Aims to sell half of its vehicles in emerging mkts by 2015
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO, May 25 Toyota Motor Corp said on
Friday it would roll out eight compact car models tailored for
emerging markets by 2015 in an attempt to catch up to
front-runners such as Volkswagen AG and General
Motors Co.
Toyota, which lost the crown as the world's top automaker
last year, is looking to reduce its dependence on the mature
North American, European and Japanese markets. It wants to shift
more of its weight to growth markets such as China, India and
Brazil, where Volkswagen, GM and Hyundai Motor Co
have taken the lead.
The Japanese automaker aims to sell half of its vehicles in
emerging markets by 2015, up from around 45 percent last year
and 18.6 percent in 2000.
"In emerging markets, there are four or five automakers
vying to take the lead in sales volumes," Toyota Executive Vice
President Yukitoshi Funo told reporters.
"Particularly in the Southeast Asian region, Volkswagen and
others are looking to challenge our lead so we can't be resting
on our laurels," he said.
Including the Etios model that it launched in India in
December 2010, Toyota plans to introduce eight compact cars by
2015, targeting combined annual sales of more than 1 million
vehicles in over 100 countries during that period.
The upcoming cars will be priced around 1 million yen
($12,600) or higher and produced in local markets such as India,
Brazil and China. Toyota said it would aim to procure 100
percent of the cars' components locally to lower costs - a move
that would require a stronger R&D function in those markets.
By 2013, production capacity in emerging markets will rise
to 3.1 million vehicles a year, from 2.38 million in 2010,
matching the level in Japan, Toyota said.
Funo dismissed a report published in Japan's Asahi newspaper
on Thursday that Toyota was working on a car priced around
500,000 yen ($6,300) for the Indian market, to be sold under a
new brand from around 2016.
"We won't go to the 500,000 yen segment - it's not our
category," Funo said. "We want to beef up our presence in
segments where we can be competitive. There are many other
options for customers looking in that price range, including
used cars."
Funo added that the cheaper segments were the territory of
subsidiary Daihatsu Motor Co, which has expertise in
smaller, lower-cost vehicles.
Carmakers such as Nissan Motor Co and Hyundai are
considering ultra-low-cost cars, potentially tapping a huge base
of consumers trading up from motorcycles.
Toyota's cheapest car is the Etios, which sells for about
$9,000 in India, or double the price of market leader Maruti
Suzuki India's Alto.