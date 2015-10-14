TOKYO Oct 14 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday it aimed to sell more than 30,000 fuel cell vehicles around or after 2020, and that it would use renewable energy and hydrogen-based production methods at its factories to completely eliminate CO2 emissions by 2050.

Unveiling new environmental targets, Toyota also said it planned to sell 1.5 million hybrid vehicles annually by 2020 as the maker of the Prius, the world's top-selling hybrid car, pushes to further popularise its line-up of fuel-efficient vehicles.

Toyota on Tuesday confirmed that its new Prius hybrid would be a fifth more fuel-efficient than its predecessor as the automaker hopes to boost flagging sales of the environmentally friendly model amid a slump in global gasoline prices. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)