TOKYO, June 18 Toyota Motor Corp
Managing Officer and Chief Communications Officer Julie Hamp was
arrested for a suspected violation of Japanese drug law,
Japanese media reported on Thursday, citing Tokyo police.
A Toyota spokeswoman said the company was aware of the
report and was checking on the facts of the matter.
Kyodo News Agency said Hamp, an American, was arrested on
suspicion of violating the law by bringing pills containing
illegal substances into Japan.
Public broadcaster NHK said Hamp had received Oxycodone pain
medication in the mail.
Hamp, a former General Motors Co executive, was the first
woman to join the executive ranks at Toyota when she was
appointed to her position in April.
A spokesman for the Tokyo Metropolitan Police was unable to
immediately comment on the report.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Additional reporting by Kiyoshi
Takenaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)