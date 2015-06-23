TOKYO, June 23 Toyota Motor Corp's
headquarters was raided by police over the arrest of the
company's managing officer for alleged drug offences, the Asahi
newspaper reported late on Tuesday.
A Toyota spokesman declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters.
Toyota President Akio Toyoda apologised on Friday after its
new communications chief Julie Hamp, an American and its first
senior female executive, was arrested on suspicion of illegally
bringing pain killers into Japan just two months after her
appointment.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Minami Funakashi; Editing by
Alison Williams)