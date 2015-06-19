* Exec Julie Hamp was appointed in April in diversity drive
* President Akio Toyoda says no change to diversity policy
* Indictment could lead to years in prison - criminal lawyer
(Adds comment from Toyota president)
By Chang-Ran Kim and Joshua Hunt
TOKYO, June 19 Toyota Motor Corp moved
into damage control mode on Friday after its new communications
chief Julie Hamp, an American and its first senior woman
executive, was arrested on suspicion of illegally bringing pain
killers into Japan just two months after her appointment.
Toyota President Akio Toyoda apologised for the incident at
a news conference and reiterated the company's belief that Hamp
had no intent of breaking the law.
"To me, executives and staff who are my direct reports are
like my children," he said.
"It's the responsibility of a parent to protect his children
and, if a child causes problems, it's also a parent's
responsibility to apologise."
Japanese media reports, citing police investigators, said 57
addictive Oxycodone pills were found in a small parcel labelled
"necklaces" that was sent from the United States and addressed
to Hamp in Japan. The pills were in packets or buried at the
bottom of the parcel, which also contained toy pendants and
necklaces, they said.
Hamp, a former General Motors Co and PepsiCo Inc
executive, told police she did not think she had
imported an illegal substance, a spokesman for Tokyo's
Metropolitan Police Department said.
A police official declined to comment on the latest media
reports about the parcel.
Hamp was appointed managing officer in April as part of a
drive to diversify Toyota's male-dominated, mostly Japanese
executive line-up. She joined Toyota's North
American unit in 2012 and this month relocated to Tokyo, where
she was to be based. She had been staying in a hotel, a Toyota
spokeswoman said.
Toyoda vowed that the automaker would maintain its policy of
seeking out talent regardless of gender or nationality and
expressed regret that the company had not provided enough
support for an employee who was not Japanese and had come to
live in Japan.
Oxycodone is a prescription drug in both the United States
and Japan. Bringing it into Japan requires prior approval from
the government and it must be carried by the individual, a
health ministry official said.
Hiroaki Okamoto, a criminal defence lawyer at the Nakamura
International Criminal Defense Office in Tokyo who is not
involved in Hamp's case, said the large number of pills meant
that, if indicted, she could face years in prison, followed by
deportation.
The maximum sentence for smuggling drugs with the intent to
sell is life in prison, he said. Even if indicted for smuggling
for personal use, it would be tough to get a suspended sentence
because of the large number of pills, he said.
(Additional reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Edmund
Klamann)