TOKYO, June 18 Toyota Motor Corp
expressed confidence in its first female senior executive on
Thursday after she was arrested on suspicion of a Japanese drug
offence, saying she did not intend to break any laws.
Julie Hamp, an American appointed in April as the carmaker's
head of public relations, its first female managing officer, was
arrested on Thursday after the painkiller Oxycodone was mailed
from the United States to Tokyo's Narita Airport, Tokyo police
said.
"Toyota has been made aware of Ms. Hamp's arrest but has no
further facts in light of the ongoing investigation by the
authorities," Toyota spokesman Shino Yamada said in an emailed
statement.
"We will continue to cooperate fully with the investigation.
We are confident, however, that once the investigation is
complete, it will be revealed that there was no intention on Ms.
Hamp's part to violate any law."
Oxycodone, an addictive painkiller, is a prescription drug
in the United States. In Japan, a police spokesman said, only
specially designated parties were allowed to import the drug.
