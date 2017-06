TOKYO, March 6 Toyota Motor Corp said on Wednesday that it will brief the media in Tokyo at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) regarding its management structure, with President Akio Toyoda to attend.

Toyota was expected to reshuffle its line-up of top executives as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the plan, as the president tries to dismantle a regimented decision-making hierarchy at the world's top-selling automaker.